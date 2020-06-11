8232 Bridgegate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Well maintained townhome for lease in the beautiful Gilead Ridge community. Community offers pool, playground, volleyball court, and clubhouse. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has a great Huntersville location with an easy commute to all shopping, dining and entertainment. Newer back patio and deck in the private fenced in backyard. Granite counters, black appliances, maple cabinetry. Main level has wood floors throughout in this open floor plan. Large upstairs master with separate shower and garden tub, plus walk in closet. Detach 2 car garage.