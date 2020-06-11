All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

8232 Bridgegate Drive

8232 Bridgegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8232 Bridgegate Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Gilead Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Well maintained townhome for lease in the beautiful Gilead Ridge community. Community offers pool, playground, volleyball court, and clubhouse. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has a great Huntersville location with an easy commute to all shopping, dining and entertainment. Newer back patio and deck in the private fenced in backyard. Granite counters, black appliances, maple cabinetry. Main level has wood floors throughout in this open floor plan. Large upstairs master with separate shower and garden tub, plus walk in closet. Detach 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 Bridgegate Drive have any available units?
8232 Bridgegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8232 Bridgegate Drive have?
Some of 8232 Bridgegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 Bridgegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Bridgegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Bridgegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8232 Bridgegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 8232 Bridgegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8232 Bridgegate Drive offers parking.
Does 8232 Bridgegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8232 Bridgegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Bridgegate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8232 Bridgegate Drive has a pool.
Does 8232 Bridgegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 8232 Bridgegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Bridgegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 Bridgegate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8232 Bridgegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8232 Bridgegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

