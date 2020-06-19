806 Cattaloochee Ln.

All apartments in Huntersville
Location

806 Cattaloochee Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is located in the Monteith Park subdivison.

Walk in and you will find hardwood flooring throughout the down stairs. The open kitchen features stainless steal appliances, ample cabinetry and large windows that provide lots of lighting.
The spacious living room includes a fireplace and large book shelves that give a classic, sophisticated appearance to the space. Upstairs you will find the master bathroom with its own private bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The backyard features a patio space perfect for adding some outdoor furniture and hosting a BBQ for family and friends. Other features include a two-car detached garage and a washer/dryer set.

Enjoy the fantastic community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, walking trails and playground.

Sorry, no pets.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required** 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

