All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 7324 April Mist Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
7324 April Mist Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

7324 April Mist Trail

7324 April Mist Trail · (704) 451-8223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7324 April Mist Trail · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances. MSTE has a walk-in closet, MBA has a garden tub with separate shower. Back patio, two car detached garage. New paint throughout and new laminate flooring on main level. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Community pool, playground. Conveniently located to schools.

(RLNE3831330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 April Mist Trail have any available units?
7324 April Mist Trail has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7324 April Mist Trail have?
Some of 7324 April Mist Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 April Mist Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7324 April Mist Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 April Mist Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7324 April Mist Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7324 April Mist Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7324 April Mist Trail does offer parking.
Does 7324 April Mist Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 April Mist Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 April Mist Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7324 April Mist Trail has a pool.
Does 7324 April Mist Trail have accessible units?
No, 7324 April Mist Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 April Mist Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7324 April Mist Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7324 April Mist Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7324 April Mist Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7324 April Mist Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity