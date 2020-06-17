7324 April Mist Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances. MSTE has a walk-in closet, MBA has a garden tub with separate shower. Back patio, two car detached garage. New paint throughout and new laminate flooring on main level. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Community pool, playground. Conveniently located to schools.



(RLNE3831330)