Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

6331 Myston Ln

6331 Myston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6331 Myston Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Huntersville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 30th 2020. $1,100/month rent. $1,100 security deposit required. Contact Anthony at 916-290-8892 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6331 Myston Ln have any available units?
6331 Myston Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 6331 Myston Ln have?
Some of 6331 Myston Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6331 Myston Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6331 Myston Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 Myston Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6331 Myston Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6331 Myston Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6331 Myston Ln offers parking.
Does 6331 Myston Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6331 Myston Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 Myston Ln have a pool?
No, 6331 Myston Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6331 Myston Ln have accessible units?
No, 6331 Myston Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 Myston Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6331 Myston Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6331 Myston Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6331 Myston Ln has units with air conditioning.

