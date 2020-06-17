Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
505 South Old Statesville Road - 2
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
505 South Old Statesville Road - 2
505 S Old Statesville Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
505 S Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 1 bath duplex unit in downtown Huntersville. Tenant to have water/sewer and electric in their name. Small pets may be allowed with approval and applicable fees ($250 deposit plus $25/mo).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 have any available units?
505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntersville, NC
.
Is 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 offer parking?
No, 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 have a pool?
No, 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 have accessible units?
No, 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 South Old Statesville Road - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 Bedrooms
Huntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with Balcony
Huntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Thomasville, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College