Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 4222 Vance Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
4222 Vance Road
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4222 Vance Road
4222 Vance Road North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4222 Vance Road North, Huntersville, NC 28078
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Gilead Village home conveniently located near everything Huntersville has to offer. PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4222 Vance Road have any available units?
4222 Vance Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntersville, NC
.
What amenities does 4222 Vance Road have?
Some of 4222 Vance Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4222 Vance Road currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Vance Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Vance Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 Vance Road is pet friendly.
Does 4222 Vance Road offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Vance Road offers parking.
Does 4222 Vance Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Vance Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Vance Road have a pool?
No, 4222 Vance Road does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Vance Road have accessible units?
No, 4222 Vance Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Vance Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Vance Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 Vance Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4222 Vance Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 Bedrooms
Huntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with Balcony
Huntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Thomasville, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College