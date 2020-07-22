All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

310 Delwood Dr.

310 Dellwood Dr
Location

310 Dellwood Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2dr 2bt in heart Huntersville - Property Id: 227331

Newly renovated Mobile Unit with New laminate floors all black stainless appliances wt dishwasher/washer dryer connect/All New electric heat/air new duct work/spacious yard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227331
Property Id 227331

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5575649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Delwood Dr. have any available units?
310 Delwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 310 Delwood Dr. have?
Some of 310 Delwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Delwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
310 Delwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Delwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 310 Delwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 310 Delwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 310 Delwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 310 Delwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Delwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Delwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 310 Delwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 310 Delwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 310 Delwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Delwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Delwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Delwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Delwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
