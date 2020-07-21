204 Gibson Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice and clean ranch home with 1 car garage. Screened in porch stainless steel appliances washer dryer included large backyard desirable location close to all. No medium or large dogs . Tenant pays utilities and responsible for lawn maintenance.