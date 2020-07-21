All apartments in Huntersville
204 Gibson Park Drive
Last updated August 10 2019

204 Gibson Park Drive

204 Gibson Park Drive
Location

204 Gibson Park Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Downtown Huntersville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice and clean ranch home with 1 car garage. Screened in porch stainless steel appliances washer dryer included large backyard desirable location close to all. No medium or large dogs . Tenant pays utilities and responsible for lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Gibson Park Drive have any available units?
204 Gibson Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 204 Gibson Park Drive have?
Some of 204 Gibson Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Gibson Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Gibson Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Gibson Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Gibson Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Gibson Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Gibson Park Drive offers parking.
Does 204 Gibson Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Gibson Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Gibson Park Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Gibson Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Gibson Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Gibson Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Gibson Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Gibson Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Gibson Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Gibson Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
