203 Glenora Drive
203 Glenora Drive

Location

203 Glenora Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Shepherds Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Move in Ready! PET FRIENDLY! FULLY FENCED! This welcoming home is in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shepherds Vineyard! This home is on a quiet street and has a wonderful back deck where you can enjoy the large, private backyard. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Light and bright eat in kitchen with granite breakfast bar. Fresh new siding outside along with two storage sheds are just some of the features of this well maintained, comfortable home! Top rated Huntersville Elementary, Bailey Middle and William A Hough High School! Terrific central location with easy access to I-77, 20 minutes to Charlotte, very close to downtown Huntersville, Birkdale, North Mecklenburg Park, Holbrook Park and the Northcross shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Glenora Drive have any available units?
203 Glenora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 203 Glenora Drive have?
Some of 203 Glenora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Glenora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Glenora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Glenora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Glenora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 Glenora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Glenora Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Glenora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Glenora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Glenora Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Glenora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Glenora Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Glenora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Glenora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Glenora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Glenora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Glenora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

