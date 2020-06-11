203 Glenora Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and Move in Ready! PET FRIENDLY! FULLY FENCED! This welcoming home is in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shepherds Vineyard! This home is on a quiet street and has a wonderful back deck where you can enjoy the large, private backyard. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Light and bright eat in kitchen with granite breakfast bar. Fresh new siding outside along with two storage sheds are just some of the features of this well maintained, comfortable home! Top rated Huntersville Elementary, Bailey Middle and William A Hough High School! Terrific central location with easy access to I-77, 20 minutes to Charlotte, very close to downtown Huntersville, Birkdale, North Mecklenburg Park, Holbrook Park and the Northcross shopping center.