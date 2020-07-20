All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated May 30 2019 at 4:14 AM

16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1

16822 Bridgeton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16822 Bridgeton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 have any available units?
16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
