Beautiful two-story home in Breckenridge. Spacious main level with large kitchen, island counter-top. Hardwoods throughout entire main level. Family room and large living room with cozy brick fireplace. All bedrooms on upper level. Large screened in porch and huge one acre lot with fenced yard! Pets are conditional based on owner approval and registry on Petscreening.com. Tenant monthly income must exceed 3x's rental amount. Tenant occupied. Available May 1st.