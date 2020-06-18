All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:48 AM

16527 Spruell Street

16527 Spruel Street · (704) 288-4597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16527 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely home in Monteith Park with Southern-style rocking chair porch off the master! Ready for immediate occupancy! Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Fenced yard with back deck. 2 car detached garage. Hough High School, Bailey Middle, Huntersville Elementary. Washer/dryer/refrigerator INCLUDED! Pets optional based on owner approval. Household income must exceed 3 times rental amount to qualify. No smoking or vaping. Tenants over 18 will be screened by a 3rd party service; application fee is $45 per adult. Ask about our available “hospitality services”, including cleaning and lawn cutting/landscaping.*Bonus Amenity* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 35
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16527 Spruell Street have any available units?
16527 Spruell Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16527 Spruell Street have?
Some of 16527 Spruell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16527 Spruell Street currently offering any rent specials?
16527 Spruell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16527 Spruell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16527 Spruell Street is pet friendly.
Does 16527 Spruell Street offer parking?
Yes, 16527 Spruell Street does offer parking.
Does 16527 Spruell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16527 Spruell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16527 Spruell Street have a pool?
No, 16527 Spruell Street does not have a pool.
Does 16527 Spruell Street have accessible units?
No, 16527 Spruell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16527 Spruell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16527 Spruell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16527 Spruell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16527 Spruell Street has units with air conditioning.
