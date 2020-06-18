16527 Spruell Street

Amenities

Lovely home in Monteith Park with Southern-style rocking chair porch off the master! Ready for immediate occupancy! Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Fenced yard with back deck. 2 car detached garage. Hough High School, Bailey Middle, Huntersville Elementary. Washer/dryer/refrigerator INCLUDED! Pets optional based on owner approval. Household income must exceed 3 times rental amount to qualify. No smoking or vaping. Tenants over 18 will be screened by a 3rd party service; application fee is $45 per adult. Ask about our available “hospitality services”, including cleaning and lawn cutting/landscaping.*Bonus Amenity* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.