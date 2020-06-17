All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 16312 Holly Crest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
16312 Holly Crest Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

16312 Holly Crest Lane

16312 Holly Crest Lane · (704) 727-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16312 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,616

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Available now! Spacious three bedroom, two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas. Each home features the best in technology & immaculate finishes-glass front shaker cabinetry w/built-in wine racks, ceiling fans, plank flooring, quartz countertops, oversized showers, open kitchens, huge windows & massive closets. Amenities include a spa w/sauna, expansive fitness center, golf simulator, gaming lawn, pet park, pool & more! Price based on an immediate move-in with a twelve month lease, other terms available but price will vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 425
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16312 Holly Crest Lane have any available units?
16312 Holly Crest Lane has a unit available for $2,616 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16312 Holly Crest Lane have?
Some of 16312 Holly Crest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16312 Holly Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16312 Holly Crest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16312 Holly Crest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16312 Holly Crest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16312 Holly Crest Lane offer parking?
No, 16312 Holly Crest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16312 Holly Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16312 Holly Crest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16312 Holly Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16312 Holly Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 16312 Holly Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 16312 Holly Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16312 Holly Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16312 Holly Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16312 Holly Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16312 Holly Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16312 Holly Crest Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity