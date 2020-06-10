Rent Calculator
16039 Farmall Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16039 Farmall Dr
16039 Farmall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16039 Farmall Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath in Huntersville - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath in Huntersville. Fresh paint and new floors in bedrooms. fenced yard. Nice open layout with high ceilings.
(RLNE5124453)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have any available units?
16039 Farmall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntersville, NC
.
Is 16039 Farmall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16039 Farmall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16039 Farmall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntersville
.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr offer parking?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have a pool?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have accessible units?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
