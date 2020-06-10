All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

16039 Farmall Dr

16039 Farmall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16039 Farmall Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath in Huntersville - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath in Huntersville. Fresh paint and new floors in bedrooms. fenced yard. Nice open layout with high ceilings.

(RLNE5124453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16039 Farmall Dr have any available units?
16039 Farmall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 16039 Farmall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16039 Farmall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16039 Farmall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr offer parking?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have a pool?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have accessible units?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16039 Farmall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16039 Farmall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
