Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 15645 Taviston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
15645 Taviston Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:11 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15645 Taviston Street
15645 Taviston Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
15645 Taviston Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home for rent in Monteith Park. Open floorplan, stainless apps, fenced yard, exceptional colors on walls, designer look.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15645 Taviston Street have any available units?
15645 Taviston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntersville, NC
.
What amenities does 15645 Taviston Street have?
Some of 15645 Taviston Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15645 Taviston Street currently offering any rent specials?
15645 Taviston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15645 Taviston Street pet-friendly?
No, 15645 Taviston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntersville
.
Does 15645 Taviston Street offer parking?
Yes, 15645 Taviston Street offers parking.
Does 15645 Taviston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15645 Taviston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15645 Taviston Street have a pool?
No, 15645 Taviston Street does not have a pool.
Does 15645 Taviston Street have accessible units?
No, 15645 Taviston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15645 Taviston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15645 Taviston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15645 Taviston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15645 Taviston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with Balconies
Huntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Albemarle, NC
Shelby, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College