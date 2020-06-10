All apartments in Huntersville
15631 Seafield Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

15631 Seafield Lane

15631 Seafield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15631 Seafield Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Macaulay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sprawling 2-story home in the Hunteresville community of MacAulay For Rent. First floor with Foyer, Office, Formal Dining Room, Half Bath, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Granite, Pantry and Breakfast area. Private and tucked away Master Suite also on main with garden tub. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included and 2-Story Great Room with gas log fireplace and built-ins. Upper level has large Loft area and 3 Bedrooms with 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy the Covered Front Porch, large Deck and the community Pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15631 Seafield Lane have any available units?
15631 Seafield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15631 Seafield Lane have?
Some of 15631 Seafield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15631 Seafield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15631 Seafield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15631 Seafield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15631 Seafield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15631 Seafield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15631 Seafield Lane offers parking.
Does 15631 Seafield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15631 Seafield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15631 Seafield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15631 Seafield Lane has a pool.
Does 15631 Seafield Lane have accessible units?
No, 15631 Seafield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15631 Seafield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15631 Seafield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15631 Seafield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15631 Seafield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
