15631 Seafield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sprawling 2-story home in the Hunteresville community of MacAulay For Rent. First floor with Foyer, Office, Formal Dining Room, Half Bath, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Granite, Pantry and Breakfast area. Private and tucked away Master Suite also on main with garden tub. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included and 2-Story Great Room with gas log fireplace and built-ins. Upper level has large Loft area and 3 Bedrooms with 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy the Covered Front Porch, large Deck and the community Pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.