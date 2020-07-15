All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 29 2019 at 5:24 PM

15627 Aberfeld Road

15627 Aberfeld Road · No Longer Available
Location

15627 Aberfeld Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 5; Number of bathrooms: 3; Square footage: 2800; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2200.00; IMRID16777

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15627 Aberfeld Road have any available units?
15627 Aberfeld Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 15627 Aberfeld Road currently offering any rent specials?
15627 Aberfeld Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15627 Aberfeld Road pet-friendly?
No, 15627 Aberfeld Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15627 Aberfeld Road offer parking?
Yes, 15627 Aberfeld Road offers parking.
Does 15627 Aberfeld Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15627 Aberfeld Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15627 Aberfeld Road have a pool?
Yes, 15627 Aberfeld Road has a pool.
Does 15627 Aberfeld Road have accessible units?
No, 15627 Aberfeld Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15627 Aberfeld Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15627 Aberfeld Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15627 Aberfeld Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15627 Aberfeld Road does not have units with air conditioning.
