Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15607 Chipping Drive

15607 Chipping Drive · (704) 815-9300
Location

15607 Chipping Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Macaulay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15607 Chipping Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Huntersville 4br/2.5bth in Very Desirable Macaulay Neighborhood - Very Desirable House in a Very Desirable Neighborhood; 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms within the Macaulay Neighborhood, Overlooking the Macaulay Park in Huntersville.

Community Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Community Pool with Water Park and 2 Slides, Separate Kiddie Pool with Slide, Tennis Courts, 2 Playgrounds, Waterfall Park, Lighted Strolling Sidewalks, Recreation Areas, Lending Library and More!

Hardwood Floors, Large Eat-In Kitchen with Tons of Counter Space, Cabinets, Breakfast Bar and Pantry, Fireplace in the Great Room, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included, Spacious Bonus Room that can Double as a Bedroom, 2-Car Garage, Patio, and More!

Great Location, Very Convenient to Whole Foods, Birkdale Village, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife, Minutes to I-77 and Lake Norman.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5895183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15607 Chipping Drive have any available units?
15607 Chipping Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15607 Chipping Drive have?
Some of 15607 Chipping Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15607 Chipping Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15607 Chipping Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15607 Chipping Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15607 Chipping Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15607 Chipping Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15607 Chipping Drive offers parking.
Does 15607 Chipping Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15607 Chipping Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15607 Chipping Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15607 Chipping Drive has a pool.
Does 15607 Chipping Drive have accessible units?
No, 15607 Chipping Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15607 Chipping Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15607 Chipping Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15607 Chipping Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15607 Chipping Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
