15607 Chipping Drive

Huntersville 4br/2.5bth in Very Desirable Macaulay Neighborhood - Very Desirable House in a Very Desirable Neighborhood; 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms within the Macaulay Neighborhood, Overlooking the Macaulay Park in Huntersville.



Community Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Community Pool with Water Park and 2 Slides, Separate Kiddie Pool with Slide, Tennis Courts, 2 Playgrounds, Waterfall Park, Lighted Strolling Sidewalks, Recreation Areas, Lending Library and More!



Hardwood Floors, Large Eat-In Kitchen with Tons of Counter Space, Cabinets, Breakfast Bar and Pantry, Fireplace in the Great Room, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included, Spacious Bonus Room that can Double as a Bedroom, 2-Car Garage, Patio, and More!



Great Location, Very Convenient to Whole Foods, Birkdale Village, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife, Minutes to I-77 and Lake Norman.



No Cats Allowed



