Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

15270 Eric Kyle Drive

15270 Eric Kyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15270 Eric Kyle Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME SWEET HOME! Beautiful home in sought after Stone Hollow ready for you to call home! Fresh paint and flooring! Spacious Family room. Formal Dining plus a breakfast room! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space that will delight the chef in every household. Upstairs offers two secondary bedrooms, and a bonus room that would make an ideal playroom, home office or guest bedroom. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath complete with soaking tub and separate shower. Fully fenced in backyard! House is situated nicely against one of the neighborhoods green areas offering extra privacy! This is the one you have been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive have any available units?
15270 Eric Kyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive have?
Some of 15270 Eric Kyle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15270 Eric Kyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15270 Eric Kyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15270 Eric Kyle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15270 Eric Kyle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15270 Eric Kyle Drive offers parking.
Does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15270 Eric Kyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive have a pool?
No, 15270 Eric Kyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 15270 Eric Kyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15270 Eric Kyle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15270 Eric Kyle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15270 Eric Kyle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

