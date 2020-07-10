15270 Eric Kyle Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

HOME SWEET HOME! Beautiful home in sought after Stone Hollow ready for you to call home! Fresh paint and flooring! Spacious Family room. Formal Dining plus a breakfast room! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space that will delight the chef in every household. Upstairs offers two secondary bedrooms, and a bonus room that would make an ideal playroom, home office or guest bedroom. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath complete with soaking tub and separate shower. Fully fenced in backyard! House is situated nicely against one of the neighborhoods green areas offering extra privacy! This is the one you have been waiting for!