Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

15269 Eric Kyle Drive

15269 Eric Kyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15269 Eric Kyle Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15269 Eric Kyle Drive have any available units?
15269 Eric Kyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 15269 Eric Kyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15269 Eric Kyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15269 Eric Kyle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15269 Eric Kyle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15269 Eric Kyle Drive offer parking?
No, 15269 Eric Kyle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15269 Eric Kyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15269 Eric Kyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15269 Eric Kyle Drive have a pool?
No, 15269 Eric Kyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15269 Eric Kyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 15269 Eric Kyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15269 Eric Kyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15269 Eric Kyle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15269 Eric Kyle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15269 Eric Kyle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
