All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 14975 Alexander Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
14975 Alexander Place
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

14975 Alexander Place

14975 Alexander Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14975 Alexander Place Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14975 Alexander Place Available 08/10/19 14975 Alexander Place'Very nice end unit townhome. - 3Br./2.5Ba. End unit townhome with one car attached garage conveniently located between exit 23 & 25. Kithcen has stainless steel appliances and 2 story great room with a very open feel.
Neighborhood: Alexander Place

Schools: Elementary:Huntersville ; Middle: Bailey ; High: W.A. Hough

Directions: I-77 North to Exit 23, Right on Gilead, Quick Left on Statesville, Right on Stumptown, Right on Alexander Place

(RLNE3302265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14975 Alexander Place have any available units?
14975 Alexander Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14975 Alexander Place have?
Some of 14975 Alexander Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14975 Alexander Place currently offering any rent specials?
14975 Alexander Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14975 Alexander Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14975 Alexander Place is pet friendly.
Does 14975 Alexander Place offer parking?
Yes, 14975 Alexander Place offers parking.
Does 14975 Alexander Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14975 Alexander Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14975 Alexander Place have a pool?
No, 14975 Alexander Place does not have a pool.
Does 14975 Alexander Place have accessible units?
No, 14975 Alexander Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14975 Alexander Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14975 Alexander Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14975 Alexander Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14975 Alexander Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College