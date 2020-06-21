All apartments in Huntersville
14225 Bankside Dr.

14225 Bankside Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

14225 Bankside Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 29

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
***Note: This property is not furnished!

This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, as well as a two car garage and a front porch on both the lower and upper levels!

Hardwood flooring throughout the main area extends into the spacious kitchen. The kitchen features a center bar island, solid surface countertops, a sunny breakfast area, and all stainless steel appliances. Find baking even easier with the gorgeous double oven! The kitchen and family room flow together providing a lovely open floor plan.

Walk out to the backyard and you will find a concrete patio perfect for family barbecues, and a fenced in yard that provides a private feel!

Located in the Monteith Park neighborhood, providing access to the communities clubhouse, playground and pool.

Close Hwy-21 and I-77. Just minutes away from shopping, dining, grocery stores and only a twenty minute drive from both Lake Norman and Uptown Charlotte, offering a wide variety of activities.

Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

