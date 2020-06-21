14225 Bankside Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

***Note: This property is not furnished!



This colonial style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, as well as a two car garage and a front porch on both the lower and upper levels!



Hardwood flooring throughout the main area extends into the spacious kitchen. The kitchen features a center bar island, solid surface countertops, a sunny breakfast area, and all stainless steel appliances. Find baking even easier with the gorgeous double oven! The kitchen and family room flow together providing a lovely open floor plan.



Walk out to the backyard and you will find a concrete patio perfect for family barbecues, and a fenced in yard that provides a private feel!



Located in the Monteith Park neighborhood, providing access to the communities clubhouse, playground and pool.



Close Hwy-21 and I-77. Just minutes away from shopping, dining, grocery stores and only a twenty minute drive from both Lake Norman and Uptown Charlotte, offering a wide variety of activities.



Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**