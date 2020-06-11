All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
13843 Waverton Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

13843 Waverton Lane

13843 Waverton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13843 Waverton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 3-story townhome in the established Carrington Ridge community in Huntersville For Rent! Main level features Great Room with fireplace, Dining Room with bay window, open Kitchen with Pantry and Island, Breakfast nook with door to backyard, Half Bath and Laundry Closet. Second floor Master Suite has walk-in closet and Full Bath and Bedroom 2 with 2nd Full Bath. Third floor 2nd Master with walk-in and 3rd Full Bath would also make a great Office or Bonus/Play Room. Enjoy a large Fenced Yard with Covered Patio, Storage Closet and walkway to the Detached 1-Car Garage. This townhome is within walking distance to the community pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the fenced yard area. HOA maintains all other exterior areas. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13843 Waverton Lane have any available units?
13843 Waverton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13843 Waverton Lane have?
Some of 13843 Waverton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13843 Waverton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13843 Waverton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13843 Waverton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13843 Waverton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13843 Waverton Lane offers parking.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13843 Waverton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13843 Waverton Lane has a pool.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have accessible units?
No, 13843 Waverton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13843 Waverton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13843 Waverton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

