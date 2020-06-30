13824 Winmau Lane

Amenities

Exceptionally unique, end unit townhome in the sought after Vermillion community. Quaint community village center with common area gathering space and restaurants. Easy access to downtown Huntersville, Gilead Road shopping and dining, I77 and minutes to Birkdale Village for more shopping and entertainment. The townhome is three levels with a master suite on the lower and upper floors. The lower floor master suite has detailed ceiling mouldings for design and access to private, outdoor patio. The upper level master suite is huge with vaulted ceilings, juliet balcony and two vanities. The main level features a huge living room with hardwood floors and plank ceilings with access to the upper level deck. Perfectly appointed kitchen with granite counters and easy access to upper deck for outdoor dining.