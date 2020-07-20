Amenities

13801 Cinnabar Pl Available 04/01/19 Vermillion - Less than one year old townhome within view of Vermillion town square and Harvey's neighborhood restaurant, Call this well appointed two bedroom townhome home! Open floorplan has hardwoods on main level in great room, dining are kitchen. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs features two bedrooms with private baths an are split for ultimate privacy. large laundry area convenient to bedrooms. Enclosed patio off kitchen leads to one car detained backload garage. Community pool, playground and park areas.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4145854)