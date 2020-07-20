All apartments in Huntersville
13801 Cinnabar Pl

13801 Cinnabar Place · No Longer Available
Location

13801 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
13801 Cinnabar Pl Available 04/01/19 Vermillion - Less than one year old townhome within view of Vermillion town square and Harvey's neighborhood restaurant, Call this well appointed two bedroom townhome home! Open floorplan has hardwoods on main level in great room, dining are kitchen. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs features two bedrooms with private baths an are split for ultimate privacy. large laundry area convenient to bedrooms. Enclosed patio off kitchen leads to one car detained backload garage. Community pool, playground and park areas.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4145854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 Cinnabar Pl have any available units?
13801 Cinnabar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13801 Cinnabar Pl have?
Some of 13801 Cinnabar Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 Cinnabar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Cinnabar Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Cinnabar Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13801 Cinnabar Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13801 Cinnabar Pl offers parking.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 Cinnabar Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13801 Cinnabar Pl has a pool.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Pl have accessible units?
No, 13801 Cinnabar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13801 Cinnabar Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 Cinnabar Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13801 Cinnabar Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
