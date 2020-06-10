All apartments in Huntersville
13135 Windy Lea Ln.

13135 Windy Lea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13135 Windy Lea Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
Huntersville with Fenced Yard - Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with privacy fenced yard. Main level has solid surface flooring. Easy access to Gilead Road and I-77.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5316683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13135 Windy Lea Ln. have any available units?
13135 Windy Lea Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 13135 Windy Lea Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
13135 Windy Lea Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13135 Windy Lea Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13135 Windy Lea Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 13135 Windy Lea Ln. offer parking?
No, 13135 Windy Lea Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 13135 Windy Lea Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13135 Windy Lea Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13135 Windy Lea Ln. have a pool?
No, 13135 Windy Lea Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 13135 Windy Lea Ln. have accessible units?
No, 13135 Windy Lea Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 13135 Windy Lea Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13135 Windy Lea Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13135 Windy Lea Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13135 Windy Lea Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
