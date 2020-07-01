All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 12805 Hopewell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
12805 Hopewell Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:45 PM

12805 Hopewell Avenue

12805 Hopewell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12805 Hopewell Ave, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1159 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom on the first floor.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12805 Hopewell Avenue have any available units?
12805 Hopewell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 12805 Hopewell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12805 Hopewell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 Hopewell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12805 Hopewell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12805 Hopewell Avenue offer parking?
No, 12805 Hopewell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12805 Hopewell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12805 Hopewell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 Hopewell Avenue have a pool?
No, 12805 Hopewell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12805 Hopewell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12805 Hopewell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 Hopewell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12805 Hopewell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12805 Hopewell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12805 Hopewell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College