Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:20 PM

12654 Windyedge Road

12654 Windyedge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12654 Windyedge Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2017, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,400 sq ft of living space in Huntersville, NC. Features include hardwood and carpeted floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with large yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12654 Windyedge Road have any available units?
12654 Windyedge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12654 Windyedge Road have?
Some of 12654 Windyedge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12654 Windyedge Road currently offering any rent specials?
12654 Windyedge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12654 Windyedge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12654 Windyedge Road is pet friendly.
Does 12654 Windyedge Road offer parking?
Yes, 12654 Windyedge Road offers parking.
Does 12654 Windyedge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12654 Windyedge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12654 Windyedge Road have a pool?
No, 12654 Windyedge Road does not have a pool.
Does 12654 Windyedge Road have accessible units?
No, 12654 Windyedge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12654 Windyedge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12654 Windyedge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12654 Windyedge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12654 Windyedge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
