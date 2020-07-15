All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

12616 Windyedge Rd

12616 Windyedge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12616 Windyedge Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
COME TAKE A LOOK! 4 Bed/2.5 bath 2 Story single family home with bonus room, fenced back yard, and deck! Located in the Crossiwnds Village community in Huntersville. Close to the hospital, Birkdale Village and Lake Norman!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12616 Windyedge Rd have any available units?
12616 Windyedge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12616 Windyedge Rd have?
Some of 12616 Windyedge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12616 Windyedge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12616 Windyedge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12616 Windyedge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12616 Windyedge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12616 Windyedge Rd offer parking?
No, 12616 Windyedge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12616 Windyedge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12616 Windyedge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12616 Windyedge Rd have a pool?
No, 12616 Windyedge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12616 Windyedge Rd have accessible units?
No, 12616 Windyedge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12616 Windyedge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12616 Windyedge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12616 Windyedge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12616 Windyedge Rd has units with air conditioning.
