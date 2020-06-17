All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

12501 Newstead Road

12501 Newstead Road · No Longer Available
Location

12501 Newstead Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Crown Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 Newstead Road have any available units?
12501 Newstead Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 12501 Newstead Road currently offering any rent specials?
12501 Newstead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 Newstead Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12501 Newstead Road is pet friendly.
Does 12501 Newstead Road offer parking?
No, 12501 Newstead Road does not offer parking.
Does 12501 Newstead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12501 Newstead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 Newstead Road have a pool?
No, 12501 Newstead Road does not have a pool.
Does 12501 Newstead Road have accessible units?
No, 12501 Newstead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 Newstead Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12501 Newstead Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12501 Newstead Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12501 Newstead Road does not have units with air conditioning.
