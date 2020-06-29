All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

12500 Levins Hall Road

12500 Levins Hall Road · No Longer Available
Location

12500 Levins Hall Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Crown Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Home with Wood Floors and High Ceilings
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,200 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Th

(RLNE5693626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12500 Levins Hall Road have any available units?
12500 Levins Hall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12500 Levins Hall Road have?
Some of 12500 Levins Hall Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12500 Levins Hall Road currently offering any rent specials?
12500 Levins Hall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12500 Levins Hall Road pet-friendly?
No, 12500 Levins Hall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12500 Levins Hall Road offer parking?
No, 12500 Levins Hall Road does not offer parking.
Does 12500 Levins Hall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12500 Levins Hall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12500 Levins Hall Road have a pool?
Yes, 12500 Levins Hall Road has a pool.
Does 12500 Levins Hall Road have accessible units?
No, 12500 Levins Hall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12500 Levins Hall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12500 Levins Hall Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12500 Levins Hall Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12500 Levins Hall Road has units with air conditioning.

