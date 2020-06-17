Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 2
12462 Stone Garden Drive
12462 Stone Garden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12462 Stone Garden Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 2BR town home available March 1st in Huntersville! Each bedroom has private full bath! Pergo flooring on main level. Private parking pad. Patio. Storage closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12462 Stone Garden Drive have any available units?
12462 Stone Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntersville, NC
.
What amenities does 12462 Stone Garden Drive have?
Some of 12462 Stone Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 12462 Stone Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12462 Stone Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12462 Stone Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12462 Stone Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntersville
.
Does 12462 Stone Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12462 Stone Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 12462 Stone Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12462 Stone Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12462 Stone Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 12462 Stone Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12462 Stone Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 12462 Stone Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12462 Stone Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12462 Stone Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12462 Stone Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12462 Stone Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
