11931 Hambright Rd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

11931 Hambright Rd

11931 Hambright Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11931 Hambright Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow, what a home! This energy efficient home is like no other. Open floorplan, Vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, and much more. The gas double range makes cooking a breeze. In a hurry after work, just leave your coat in the drop zone by the garage. This desirable location is a must see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11931 Hambright Rd have any available units?
11931 Hambright Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 11931 Hambright Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11931 Hambright Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11931 Hambright Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11931 Hambright Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 11931 Hambright Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11931 Hambright Rd offers parking.
Does 11931 Hambright Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11931 Hambright Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11931 Hambright Rd have a pool?
No, 11931 Hambright Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11931 Hambright Rd have accessible units?
No, 11931 Hambright Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11931 Hambright Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11931 Hambright Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11931 Hambright Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11931 Hambright Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

