Huntersville, NC
11263 Bryton Pkwy
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

11263 Bryton Pkwy

11263 Bryton Pkwy · (980) 219-8129
Location

11263 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 years young Huntersville Townhome with 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths and an Extra Large 2 car detached garage. Kitchen features gourmet island, pantry, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances. Breakfast area, dining area / living room. 9' ceilings on upper level. Huge great room. Hardwoods throughout the main. All bedrooms and laundry conveniently located on upper level. Master suite has Large walk-in closet, soaking tub & separate shower. Close to I-485 and I-77 for quick access to Charlotte, Lake Norman & Birkdale Village. 15 minutes to uptown Charlotte. Future plans for community include pool.

Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11263 Bryton Pkwy have any available units?
11263 Bryton Pkwy has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11263 Bryton Pkwy have?
Some of 11263 Bryton Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11263 Bryton Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
11263 Bryton Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11263 Bryton Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 11263 Bryton Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 11263 Bryton Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 11263 Bryton Pkwy offers parking.
Does 11263 Bryton Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11263 Bryton Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11263 Bryton Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 11263 Bryton Pkwy has a pool.
Does 11263 Bryton Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 11263 Bryton Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 11263 Bryton Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11263 Bryton Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 11263 Bryton Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11263 Bryton Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
