All apartments in Hope Mills
Find more places like South Main.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hope Mills, NC
/
South Main
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

South Main

Open Now until 5:30pm
4003 William Bill Luther Dr · (833) 988-2982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hope Mills
See all
South View
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4003 William Bill Luther Dr, Hope Mills, NC 28348
South View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Main.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
It has all come together beautifully at South Main Apartments where you'll find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, sophistication and convenience at the area’s most sought after address in Hope Mills. South Main Apartments is a community that is surrounded by lush landscaping near I-95, dining, shopping, Hope Mills Lake, a new movie theater with stadium seating is just minutes away and so much more! We are located in the highly sought after South View schools. Entertaining friends is a breeze in your gourmet kitchen complete with a breakfast bar, contemporary euro-style cabinets, designer ceiling fans, just to name a few. Touches of quality are evident in every home including an abundance of sought after features that include open concept homes, washer and dryer connections and walk-in closets. Every effort has been made to provide you with a home of quality and exceptional value. You'll enjoy leisure time fun by relaxing in our resort-style swimming pool, picnic with grills or enjoy an i

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Main have any available units?
South Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hope Mills, NC.
What amenities does South Main have?
Some of South Main's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Main currently offering any rent specials?
South Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Main pet-friendly?
Yes, South Main is pet friendly.
Does South Main offer parking?
Yes, South Main offers parking.
Does South Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Main have a pool?
Yes, South Main has a pool.
Does South Main have accessible units?
No, South Main does not have accessible units.
Does South Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Main has units with dishwashers.
Does South Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Main has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for South Main?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr
Hope Mills, NC 28306

Similar Pages

Hope Mills 1 BedroomsHope Mills 2 Bedrooms
Hope Mills Apartments with BalconyHope Mills Apartments with Gym
Hope Mills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC
Smithfield, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

South View

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Methodist University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity