Amenities
5212 Perry Oliver ~ Hope Mills ~ - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located Near Gray's Creek. This home Features Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen With Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Laundry Room Area. This Home Also Features Carpet and Vinyl Flooring, Partially Fenced back yard, Front porch and Back Deck, Some Window Treatments.
Group Share: Yes, No More Than 2 Singles
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 2009
Electric: South River
Water: Well
Sewer: Septic Tank
Grade School: Gallberry Farms Elementary (K-5)
Middle School: Gray's Creek Middle (6-8)
High School: Gray's Creek High School (9-12)
***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 06/08/2020
V: 06/01/2020
MLS:
(Cumberland )
No Cats Allowed
