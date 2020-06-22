All apartments in Hope Mills
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5212 Perry Oliver

5212 Perry Oliver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5212 Perry Oliver Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348
Gray's Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
5212 Perry Oliver ~ Hope Mills ~ - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located Near Gray's Creek. This home Features Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen With Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Laundry Room Area. This Home Also Features Carpet and Vinyl Flooring, Partially Fenced back yard, Front porch and Back Deck, Some Window Treatments.

Group Share: Yes, No More Than 2 Singles
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 2009

Electric: South River
Water: Well
Sewer: Septic Tank

Grade School: Gallberry Farms Elementary (K-5)
Middle School: Gray's Creek Middle (6-8)
High School: Gray's Creek High School (9-12)

***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 06/08/2020
V: 06/01/2020
MLS:
(Cumberland )

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Perry Oliver have any available units?
5212 Perry Oliver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hope Mills, NC.
What amenities does 5212 Perry Oliver have?
Some of 5212 Perry Oliver's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Perry Oliver currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Perry Oliver isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Perry Oliver pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Perry Oliver is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Perry Oliver offer parking?
No, 5212 Perry Oliver does not offer parking.
Does 5212 Perry Oliver have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Perry Oliver does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Perry Oliver have a pool?
No, 5212 Perry Oliver does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Perry Oliver have accessible units?
No, 5212 Perry Oliver does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Perry Oliver have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 Perry Oliver has units with dishwashers.
Does 5212 Perry Oliver have units with air conditioning?
No, 5212 Perry Oliver does not have units with air conditioning.
