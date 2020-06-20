5204 Ahoskie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Located in Fairway Forest this home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious eat in kitchen, updated carpet through out home, great room with fire place, cozy back porch, and large fenced in back yard. Pet Friendly. TEXT HPM1321 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/