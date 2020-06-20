All apartments in Hope Mills
5204 Ahoskie Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5204 Ahoskie Drive

5204 Ahoskie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Ahoskie Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348
South View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Fairway Forest this home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious eat in kitchen, updated carpet through out home, great room with fire place, cozy back porch, and large fenced in back yard. Pet Friendly. TEXT HPM1321 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Ahoskie Drive have any available units?
5204 Ahoskie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hope Mills, NC.
What amenities does 5204 Ahoskie Drive have?
Some of 5204 Ahoskie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Ahoskie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Ahoskie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Ahoskie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Ahoskie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Ahoskie Drive offer parking?
No, 5204 Ahoskie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5204 Ahoskie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Ahoskie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Ahoskie Drive have a pool?
No, 5204 Ahoskie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Ahoskie Drive have accessible units?
No, 5204 Ahoskie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Ahoskie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Ahoskie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 Ahoskie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 Ahoskie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
