4322 Dominique Street.

Amenities
Great home in Fairway Forest subdivision of Hope Mills! 3 BR/ 2.5 BA, 1628 square foot home features living room with fireplace, fenced yard, deck, double car garage, kitchen equipped with range/, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. Pets are negotiable.
Utilities: PWC, Lumbee River Electric, Propane Gas.
Schools: Rockfish Elementary, Hope Mills Middle School, Southview High School|Date available : June 19, 2020|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom upstairs|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.