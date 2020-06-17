All apartments in Hope Mills
4322 Dominique Street.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

4322 Dominique Street

4322 Dominque Street · (910) 808-0405
Location

4322 Dominque Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348
South View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1628 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Great home in Fairway Forest subdivision of Hope Mills! 3 BR/ 2.5 BA, 1628 square foot home features living room with fireplace, fenced yard, deck, double car garage, kitchen equipped with range/, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. Pets are negotiable.

Utilities: PWC, Lumbee River Electric, Propane Gas.

Schools: Rockfish Elementary, Hope Mills Middle School, Southview High School|Date available : June 19, 2020|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom upstairs|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4322 Dominique Street have any available units?
4322 Dominique Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4322 Dominique Street have?
Some of 4322 Dominique Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Dominique Street currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Dominique Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Dominique Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 Dominique Street is pet friendly.
Does 4322 Dominique Street offer parking?
Yes, 4322 Dominique Street does offer parking.
Does 4322 Dominique Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 Dominique Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Dominique Street have a pool?
No, 4322 Dominique Street does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Dominique Street have accessible units?
No, 4322 Dominique Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Dominique Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 Dominique Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 Dominique Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 Dominique Street does not have units with air conditioning.

