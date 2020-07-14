Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe new construction pool table

At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in closets, and private balconies. The community also offers a host of luxury amenities, including a saltwater pool, an expansive fitness center, a billiards room, and immaculately landscaped grounds. Regardless of from where youre moving, youll never have to lease sight unseen. Our in-person and live Facetime tours allow you to experience every aspect of our pristine community before declaring, This is the one! Visit Andorra Apartments, and fall in love with where you live.