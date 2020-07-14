All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Andorra

Open Now until 6pm
4000 Coleway Dr · (919) 694-4199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Adams-1

$1,049

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Alford-1

$1,049

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Archibald-1

$1,119

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Benton-1

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Bennett-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Britton-1

$1,329

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Mims-1

$1,529

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Andorra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
new construction
pool table
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in closets, and private balconies. The community also offers a host of luxury amenities, including a saltwater pool, an expansive fitness center, a billiards room, and immaculately landscaped grounds. Regardless of from where youre moving, youll never have to lease sight unseen. Our in-person and live Facetime tours allow you to experience every aspect of our pristine community before declaring, This is the one! Visit Andorra Apartments, and fall in love with where you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Andorra have any available units?
Andorra offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,049, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,295, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,529. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Andorra have?
Some of Andorra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Andorra currently offering any rent specials?
Andorra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Andorra pet-friendly?
Yes, Andorra is pet friendly.
Does Andorra offer parking?
Yes, Andorra offers parking.
Does Andorra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Andorra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Andorra have a pool?
Yes, Andorra has a pool.
Does Andorra have accessible units?
No, Andorra does not have accessible units.
Does Andorra have units with dishwashers?
No, Andorra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Andorra have units with air conditioning?
No, Andorra does not have units with air conditioning.
