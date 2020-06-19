800 Ancient Oaks Drive

Amenities
Priced to Sell! Vacant to Show! Cozy craftsman home in 12 Oaks!! Nicklaus Design GOLF course! 20+miles of trail!3 comm pools, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, fitness, and social events for whole family. Upscale restaurants overlooking the greens in clubhouse. Comm garden. CHEF like kitchen with gas burners and HUGE island!! Best Selling plan w/tons UPGRADES. Sunny Family Room,Breakfast Room w/ Bay window, and Keeping Room! Plus Office!! Elegant Master Suite. Big Flat Yard!! EFL Platinum GREEN Home!