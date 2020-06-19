All apartments in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, NC
800 Ancient Oaks Drive
800 Ancient Oaks Drive

800 Ancient Oaks Drive · (919) 272-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC 27540
Twelve Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3322 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Priced to Sell! Vacant to Show! Cozy craftsman home in 12 Oaks!! Nicklaus Design GOLF course! 20+miles of trail!3 comm pools, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, fitness, and social events for whole family. Upscale restaurants overlooking the greens in clubhouse. Comm garden. CHEF like kitchen with gas burners and HUGE island!! Best Selling plan w/tons UPGRADES. Sunny Family Room,Breakfast Room w/ Bay window, and Keeping Room! Plus Office!! Elegant Master Suite. Big Flat Yard!! EFL Platinum GREEN Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive have any available units?
800 Ancient Oaks Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive have?
Some of 800 Ancient Oaks Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Ancient Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Ancient Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Ancient Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Ancient Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Ancient Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Ancient Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 Ancient Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Ancient Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Ancient Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Ancient Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Ancient Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
