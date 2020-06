Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen. The bedrooms with new carpet are a nice size and all are off a short hallway. Off of the kitchen you have a pantry/extra storage space. From there you enter a mud/laundry room leading to the back door and back deck area. In the back yard, there is a shed that can be used for storage. Nice size yard front and back and BONUS - Lawn maintenance is included.



Application fee applies

pets negotiable with non refundable fee- cats ok, dogs 40lbs. or less limit 1

School District: Dixon

non-smoking home



(RLNE4872955)