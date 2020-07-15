223 Lochwood Drive

Amenities
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Cathrerdal Ceiling, Walk In Closet. Master Bathroom Offers, Double Vanity, Jetted Tub and Separate Shower Separate Shower.
This home also features, Hardwood Floors, Carpet, Vinyl and Tile. Heat pump, Double Garage with openers, Fenced Yard, Large Storage Shed for Tenant Use, Sprinkler System with Separate meter.
Community Pools, Clubhouse, Exercise room and Park