Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:57 AM

223 Lochwood Drive

223 Lochwood Drive · (910) 849-3568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC 28376

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Cathrerdal Ceiling, Walk In Closet. Master Bathroom Offers, Double Vanity, Jetted Tub and Separate Shower Separate Shower.

This home also features, Hardwood Floors, Carpet, Vinyl and Tile. Heat pump, Double Garage with openers, Fenced Yard, Large Storage Shed for Tenant Use, Sprinkler System with Separate meter.
Community Pools, Clubhouse, Exercise room and Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Lochwood Drive have any available units?
223 Lochwood Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 Lochwood Drive have?
Some of 223 Lochwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Lochwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 Lochwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Lochwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 223 Lochwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoke County.
Does 223 Lochwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 223 Lochwood Drive offers parking.
Does 223 Lochwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Lochwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Lochwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 223 Lochwood Drive has a pool.
Does 223 Lochwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 Lochwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Lochwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Lochwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Lochwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Lochwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
