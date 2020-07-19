Nice home in a settled community with clubhouse, playground, gym, pool and soccer field. This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with a bonus room formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, fence back yard. Home available to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 138 Saint George Drive have any available units?
138 Saint George Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoke County, NC.
What amenities does 138 Saint George Drive have?
Some of 138 Saint George Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Saint George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Saint George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.