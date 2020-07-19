All apartments in Hoke County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

138 Saint George Drive

138 Saint George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 Saint George Drive, Hoke County, NC 28376

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Nice home in a settled community with clubhouse, playground, gym, pool and soccer field. This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with a bonus room formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, fence back yard. Home available to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

