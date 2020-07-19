138 Saint George Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Nice home in a settled community with clubhouse, playground, gym, pool and soccer field. This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with a bonus room formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, fence back yard. Home available to move in.