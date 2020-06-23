All apartments in Hillsborough
Find more places like Heritage Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough, NC
/
Heritage Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Heritage Apartments

405 Thomas Burke Dr · (919) 299-2254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 633 · Avail. now

$946

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$996

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
Heritage Apartments brings home the quality and tranquility of times past. With its graceful surroundings and spacious designs, Heritage Apartments offers a peaceful, rustic setting anyone would love to call home. Live at Heritage Apartments and love where you live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200-Up to 1 month's rent, based on credit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10/month Trash Fee required (Valet Trash service)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units are 4/8" x 11' & detached from apartments at $25 per month for residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Apartments have any available units?
Heritage Apartments has 5 units available starting at $946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Apartments have?
Some of Heritage Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Apartments offers parking.
Does Heritage Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Apartments has a pool.
Does Heritage Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Heritage Apartments has accessible units.
Does Heritage Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Heritage Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street
Hillsborough, NC 27278
West Village
115 Holiday Park Rd
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr
Hillsborough, NC 27278

Similar Pages

Hillsborough 1 BedroomsHillsborough 2 Bedrooms
Hillsborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHillsborough Dog Friendly Apartments
Hillsborough Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCAsheboro, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCReidsville, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity