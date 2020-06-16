All apartments in Hillsborough
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Bellevue Mill Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
206 South Nash Street · (919) 626-3449
Location

206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 141 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,219

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 65 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 155 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$1,759

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellevue Mill Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
game room
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Weaving Historical Charm into a New Living Venue Bellevue Mill Apartments carries a rich history as cotton mill buildings that were once a vital part of the local Hillsborough economy. Now a gorgeous new living venue, the buildings that once provided a way of life have become a setting for a new way to live. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Bellevue Mill Apartments is sure to impress with its preserved history combined with modern apartment features and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $500
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $25/monthly trash fee; Washer/dryer fee $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; certain breed restrictions apply, please inquire with the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Ample off-street parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellevue Mill Apartments have any available units?
Bellevue Mill Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bellevue Mill Apartments have?
Some of Bellevue Mill Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellevue Mill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bellevue Mill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellevue Mill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellevue Mill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bellevue Mill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bellevue Mill Apartments offers parking.
Does Bellevue Mill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bellevue Mill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellevue Mill Apartments have a pool?
No, Bellevue Mill Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bellevue Mill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bellevue Mill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bellevue Mill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellevue Mill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bellevue Mill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bellevue Mill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
