Bellevue Mill Apartments

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $500
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $25/monthly trash fee; Washer/dryer fee $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; certain breed restrictions apply, please inquire with the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Ample off-street parking available.