Hillsborough, NC
525 Historic Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

525 Historic Dr

525 Historic Drive · (919) 827-1107
Location

525 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 Historic Dr · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores. New built 3bed/2.5 bath, 2 story. TH, all bedrooms 2nd fl. Open floor plan, elegant white wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances, stylish backsplash, in modern white & grey tones. Upgrades: New blinds, luxury vinyl plank 1st fl & 2nd fl lush grey carpeting. Master bedroom suite, w/master bath w/tile floors, dual sinks, oversize shower & closet. Smart Home: Ruckus wireless, ethernet switch, fiber ready for all your technological needs. Screened porch, 1 car garage &/ drive, lawn care, community pool, playground & trails access provided!
We do NOT participate in the section 8 program.

- 3 Bedrooms (2nd floor)
- 2.5 Bath
- 1724 sqft
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Kitchen W/All stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen W/Stove (Gas)
- Kitchen W/Granite counter tops
- Kitchen W/Breakfast island
- Kitchen W/Modern wood cabinets (White)
- Kitchen W/Large pantry
- Blinds
- Flooring: Hard surface/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl
- Neutral paint (grey & white)
- Carpet (grey)
- High ceilings
- Arched doorway
- Master Suite (2nd floor)
- Master bed W/Oversize closet
- Master bath W/Designer shower
- Master bath W/Dual vanity
- Separate laundry room (2nd floor)
- Washer & Dryer (provided)
- Covered front porch
- Screened back porch
- HVAC system/cooling central (Electric)
- Heating heat pump (Electric/Gas)
- High efficiency home
- Pre-wired for Internet access (Ruckus, cable, Internet...)
- Smart home (Tenant must activate)
- Built 2019
- 1 Car garage
- 1 Car drive
- Community pool
- Community playground
- Community trails
- Lawn maintenance provided

Application $60 (18+)
Rental term: 1 year+
NO SEC 8/vouchers
None smoking home
Small dogs allowed, must apply & qualify. HOA/subject to breed restriction, no exotic pets, max 2. Contact us for pet policies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4847398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Historic Dr have any available units?
525 Historic Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Historic Dr have?
Some of 525 Historic Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Historic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
525 Historic Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Historic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Historic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 525 Historic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 525 Historic Dr does offer parking.
Does 525 Historic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Historic Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Historic Dr have a pool?
Yes, 525 Historic Dr has a pool.
Does 525 Historic Dr have accessible units?
No, 525 Historic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Historic Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Historic Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Historic Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 Historic Dr has units with air conditioning.
