525 Historic Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores. New built 3bed/2.5 bath, 2 story. TH, all bedrooms 2nd fl. Open floor plan, elegant white wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances, stylish backsplash, in modern white & grey tones. Upgrades: New blinds, luxury vinyl plank 1st fl & 2nd fl lush grey carpeting. Master bedroom suite, w/master bath w/tile floors, dual sinks, oversize shower & closet. Smart Home: Ruckus wireless, ethernet switch, fiber ready for all your technological needs. Screened porch, 1 car garage &/ drive, lawn care, community pool, playground & trails access provided!

We do NOT participate in the section 8 program.



- 3 Bedrooms (2nd floor)

- 2.5 Bath

- 1724 sqft

- Fully equipped kitchen

- Kitchen W/All stainless steel appliances

- Kitchen W/Stove (Gas)

- Kitchen W/Granite counter tops

- Kitchen W/Breakfast island

- Kitchen W/Modern wood cabinets (White)

- Kitchen W/Large pantry

- Blinds

- Flooring: Hard surface/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl

- Neutral paint (grey & white)

- Carpet (grey)

- High ceilings

- Arched doorway

- Master Suite (2nd floor)

- Master bed W/Oversize closet

- Master bath W/Designer shower

- Master bath W/Dual vanity

- Separate laundry room (2nd floor)

- Washer & Dryer (provided)

- Covered front porch

- Screened back porch

- HVAC system/cooling central (Electric)

- Heating heat pump (Electric/Gas)

- High efficiency home

- Pre-wired for Internet access (Ruckus, cable, Internet...)

- Smart home (Tenant must activate)

- Built 2019

- 1 Car garage

- 1 Car drive

- Community pool

- Community playground

- Community trails

- Lawn maintenance provided



Application $60 (18+)

Rental term: 1 year+

NO SEC 8/vouchers

None smoking home

Small dogs allowed, must apply & qualify. HOA/subject to breed restriction, no exotic pets, max 2. Contact us for pet policies.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4847398)