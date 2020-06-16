525 Historic Dr

Amenities
NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores. New built 3bed/2.5 bath, 2 story. TH, all bedrooms 2nd fl. Open floor plan, elegant white wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances, stylish backsplash, in modern white & grey tones. Upgrades: New blinds, luxury vinyl plank 1st fl & 2nd fl lush grey carpeting. Master bedroom suite, w/master bath w/tile floors, dual sinks, oversize shower & closet. Smart Home: Ruckus wireless, ethernet switch, fiber ready for all your technological needs. Screened porch, 1 car garage &/ drive, lawn care, community pool, playground & trails access provided!
We do NOT participate in the section 8 program.
- 3 Bedrooms (2nd floor)
- 2.5 Bath
- 1724 sqft
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Kitchen W/All stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen W/Stove (Gas)
- Kitchen W/Granite counter tops
- Kitchen W/Breakfast island
- Kitchen W/Modern wood cabinets (White)
- Kitchen W/Large pantry
- Blinds
- Flooring: Hard surface/Carpet/Tile/Vinyl
- Neutral paint (grey & white)
- Carpet (grey)
- High ceilings
- Arched doorway
- Master Suite (2nd floor)
- Master bed W/Oversize closet
- Master bath W/Designer shower
- Master bath W/Dual vanity
- Separate laundry room (2nd floor)
- Washer & Dryer (provided)
- Covered front porch
- Screened back porch
- HVAC system/cooling central (Electric)
- Heating heat pump (Electric/Gas)
- High efficiency home
- Pre-wired for Internet access (Ruckus, cable, Internet...)
- Smart home (Tenant must activate)
- Built 2019
- 1 Car garage
- 1 Car drive
- Community pool
- Community playground
- Community trails
- Lawn maintenance provided
Application $60 (18+)
Rental term: 1 year+
NO SEC 8/vouchers
None smoking home
Small dogs allowed, must apply & qualify. HOA/subject to breed restriction, no exotic pets, max 2. Contact us for pet policies.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4847398)