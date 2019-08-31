Rent Calculator
Home
/
High Shoals, NC
/
405 N lincoln Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM
405 N lincoln Street
405 North Lincoln Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
405 North Lincoln Street, High Shoals, NC 28077
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location, private, Great community and yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 N lincoln Street have any available units?
405 N lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
High Shoals, NC
.
Is 405 N lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 N lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 N lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in High Shoals
.
Does 405 N lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 405 N lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 405 N lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 N lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 405 N lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 N lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 405 N lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 N lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 N lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 N lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.
