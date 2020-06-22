All apartments in High Point
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

3465 Vickery Meadow Drive

3465 Vickrey Meadow Dr · (919) 730-5239
Location

3465 Vickrey Meadow Dr, High Point, NC 27260

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction, be the first to live in this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft bonus area, 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized panty. Upstairs boasts large master suite with huge walk in closet and bath that includes dual vanity sinks. Three more bedrooms, large laundry room with cabinetry and folding area plus an open bonus room complete the second floor. Since brand new community, please check school assignments with listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive have any available units?
3465 Vickery Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3465 Vickery Meadow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Point.
Does 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive does offer parking.
Does 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3465 Vickery Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
