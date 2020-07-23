All apartments in High Point
1101 Enterprise Drive

1101 Enterprise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Enterprise Drive, High Point, NC 27260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Enterprise Drive have any available units?
1101 Enterprise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
Is 1101 Enterprise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Enterprise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Enterprise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Enterprise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Point.
Does 1101 Enterprise Drive offer parking?
No, 1101 Enterprise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Enterprise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Enterprise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Enterprise Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 Enterprise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Enterprise Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Enterprise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Enterprise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Enterprise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Enterprise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Enterprise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
