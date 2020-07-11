All apartments in Hendersonville
Last updated July 11 2020

1316 Hyman Avenue - 2

1316 Hyman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Hyman Avenue, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Vintage building in the historic Hyman Hts district. This two bedroom, one bath condo features:
hardwood floors, rock fireplace with gas logs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/ range, spacious veranda, great charm and character.
This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom upper level condo features a bonus room, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer/ dryer. Window seats, reading nooks and dormers make this condo truly vintage and unique. Storage closet located in basement area. Within biking/ walking distant to downtown Hendersonville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendersonville, NC.
What amenities does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendersonville.
Does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1316 Hyman Avenue - 2 has units with air conditioning.
