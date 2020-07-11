1316 Hyman Avenue - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Vintage building in the historic Hyman Hts district. This two bedroom, one bath condo features:

hardwood floors, rock fireplace with gas logs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/ range, spacious veranda, great charm and character.

This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom upper level condo features a bonus room, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer/ dryer. Window seats, reading nooks and dormers make this condo truly vintage and unique. Storage closet located in basement area. Within biking/ walking distant to downtown Hendersonville.